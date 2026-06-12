Nuveen LLC Sells 208,137 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Nuveen LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,087,794 shares of the company's stock after selling 208,137 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.48% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,588,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of PG opened at $148.50 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $144.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.69. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $167.25. The stock has a market cap of $345.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here