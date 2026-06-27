OP Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,735,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,966 shares of the company's stock worth $21,315,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1,199.3% in the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in AutoZone by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 14,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in AutoZone by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company's stock worth $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Argus raised AutoZone from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $4,325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $3,700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $4,040.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,127.52 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,928.11 and a twelve month high of $4,388.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,288.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,456.61. The company has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.35.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $38.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $36.22 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 80.35%. The firm's revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $35.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,987.00 per share, with a total value of $492,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,153. The trade was a 15.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 50 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,478.72, for a total value of $173,936.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,837 shares in the company, valued at $16,826,568.64. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc NYSE: AZO is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

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