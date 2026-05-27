Optimist Retirement Group LLC Has $842,000 Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Optimist Retirement Group LLC trimmed its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM - Free Report) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,662 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 29,931 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC's holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 469,370 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 267,136 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,389 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 64,625 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $1,613,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $3,041,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 795.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 100,914 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 89,642 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE:APAM opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company's 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.04). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.99% and a net margin of 23.49%.The company had revenue of $303.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management's payout ratio is 77.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APAM. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore set a $37.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Artisan Partners Asset Management

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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