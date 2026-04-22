OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Trims Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,538 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 176,551 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Intel were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Up 0.9%

Intel stock opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $70.32. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -828.15, a P/E/G ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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