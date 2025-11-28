Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 9,148.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,400 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 457,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $63,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.6% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,307,457,000. Crosspoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 776,514 shares of the company's stock worth $105,885,000 after buying an additional 370,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $197,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,409,430. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $5,852,753.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 251,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,818,765.24. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,146,892 shares of company stock valued at $186,381,382. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

PLTR opened at $165.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.10 billion, a PE ratio of 394.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.25. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. CICC Research lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

