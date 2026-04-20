Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 23,457 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 23,457 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in eBay were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,459,405 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $223,683,000 after acquiring an additional 242,168 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 407.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,469 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,257 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,787 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 42,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 31.6% during the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $2,044,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 352,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,337,822.61. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,542,361.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,733,638.76. This represents a 15.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 120,393 shares of company stock worth $11,327,504 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $104.65 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $105.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 18.30%.The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from eBay's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. eBay's payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on eBay from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $98.38.

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About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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