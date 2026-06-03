Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,877 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp's holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,339 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,683,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,781 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,234,332 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,044,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,394,985 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $977,638,000 after purchasing an additional 213,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 11.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,006,088 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $806,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,419,944 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $733,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,831 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $96.96 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.19.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $954,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,094.20. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 416,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $36,879,915.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,495,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $840,663,616.65. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 548,302 shares of company stock worth $49,186,035 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Microchip Technology

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Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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