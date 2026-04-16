PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,558 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 70,166 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $35,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 667.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $176.00 to $169.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $168.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $154.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The business's fifty day moving average price is $160.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.83%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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