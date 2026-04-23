Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 14,263 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,735 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 14,263 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of FTAI Aviation worth $13,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 880.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company's stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts: Sign Up

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI stock traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.55. 94,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,809. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $323.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $261.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 5.28.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 257.07% and a net margin of 19.98%.The company had revenue of $662.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is 34.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $295.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTAI

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FTAI Aviation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FTAI Aviation wasn't on the list.

While FTAI Aviation currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here