Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $25.30 Million Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,860 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 14,343 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.06% of Target worth $25,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Target by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,267,577 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $113,702,000 after buying an additional 124,371 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,819 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 446.4% in the third quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,474 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Target by 15.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 342,487 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Target from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised Target from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Target from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Target from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,038.17. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $129.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.41. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $133.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.09%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Further Reading

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