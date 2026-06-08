Pinebridge Investments LLC Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,030 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,960,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in AMETEK by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 201 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $270.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.33.

View Our Latest Report on AMETEK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $227.01 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $227.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $174.43 and a one year high of $243.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's payout ratio is 20.54%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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