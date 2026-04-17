Planet Labs PBC $PL Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa decreased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,927 shares of the company's stock after selling 207,600 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa owned about 0.21% of Planet Labs PBC worth $13,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,551,697 shares of the company's stock worth $240,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,880 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,820,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 758.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,727,743 shares of the company's stock worth $48,386,000 after buying an additional 3,293,333 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Planet Labs PBC by 51.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,705,913 shares of the company's stock worth $48,103,000 after buying an additional 1,252,782 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Planet Labs PBC by 265.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,479 shares of the company's stock worth $44,787,000 after buying an additional 2,506,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $38.00 price target on Planet Labs PBC and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $16.40 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Northland Securities set a $28.00 target price on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Planet Labs PBC to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Trading Up 16.1%

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.17 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 80.22% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 73,683 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $2,584,062.81. Following the sale, the insider owned 256,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,995,034.16. This trade represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vijaya Gadde sold 20,000 shares of Planet Labs PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $535,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 250,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,697,024.13. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,249 shares of company stock worth $15,500,339. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Planet Labs PBC

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Labs PBC this week:

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company's multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet's imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

Further Reading

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