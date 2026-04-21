Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,270 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $818.00 to $801.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $811.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $749.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $765.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $728.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.07 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.27 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total transaction of $1,585,066.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,837.44. This trade represents a 32.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,604.99. This represents a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,774 shares of company stock worth $2,942,738 in the last ninety days. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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