Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 20,403 Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,403 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $7,141,000. Adobe accounts for 3.5% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company's stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the software company's stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the software company's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. HSBC set a $302.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $343.88.

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Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $244.66 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.13 and a 1 year high of $422.95. The company has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.34 and a 200 day moving average of $304.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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