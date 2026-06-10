Quaker Houghton $KWR Holdings Boosted by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR - Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 120,772 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.34% of Quaker Houghton worth $55,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Houghton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Houghton by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Quaker Houghton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Houghton by 7.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Houghton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company's stock.

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Quaker Houghton Price Performance

NYSE KWR opened at $143.56 on Wednesday. Quaker Houghton has a 12 month low of $111.32 and a 12 month high of $183.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 512.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $136.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.53.

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.03). Quaker Houghton had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $480.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Quaker Houghton's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Houghton will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Houghton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.508 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Quaker Houghton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 725.00%.

Quaker Houghton declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Quaker Houghton from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Quaker Houghton from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Quaker Houghton from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Research Partners raised Quaker Houghton from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Quaker Houghton in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quaker Houghton currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $168.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KWR

Insider Activity at Quaker Houghton

In related news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 731 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $106,557.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,748 shares in the company, valued at $983,655.96. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quaker Houghton Profile

Quaker Houghton is a global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties and sustainable solutions for industrial applications. The company develops and supplies metalworking fluids, coatings, and corrosion inhibitors, as well as heat transfer, lubrication and additive products designed to improve productivity and extend equipment life. Its portfolio addresses a range of end markets including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, mining, agriculture and heavy industry.

The company traces its roots back to the founding of Quaker Chemical Corporation in 1918 and Houghton International in 1865.

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