Quent Capital LLC Acquires 21,459 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 858.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,958 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 21,459 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 867.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.53.

View Our Latest Report on Netflix

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $92.37 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $388.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here