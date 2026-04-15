R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Makes New $926,000 Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,100 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $926,000. Intel makes up 0.5% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $318.48 billion, a PE ratio of -796.90, a P/E/G ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Intel from $41.10 to $45.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major partnerships and foundry momentum—Intel’s participation in the Terafab project with Tesla/SpaceX/xAI and expanded Google Cloud infrastructure deals are driving excitement about recurring foundry revenue and design wins for AI compute. Traders see this as evidence the foundry business is moving from promise to commercial scale. Terafab partnership buzz

Major partnerships and foundry momentum—Intel’s participation in the Terafab project with Tesla/SpaceX/xAI and expanded Google Cloud infrastructure deals are driving excitement about recurring foundry revenue and design wins for AI compute. Traders see this as evidence the foundry business is moving from promise to commercial scale. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets have added fuel to the rally—street firms from Benchmark to Northland and Susquehanna have lifted targets (examples include Northland’s $92 and Susquehanna’s $65), shifting sentiment and prompting fresh buying interest. Northland PT lift Susquehanna PT raise

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets have added fuel to the rally—street firms from Benchmark to Northland and Susquehanna have lifted targets (examples include Northland’s $92 and Susquehanna’s $65), shifting sentiment and prompting fresh buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance—some firms raised targets but kept neutral/hold ratings (e.g., TD Cowen moved its target to $60 while retaining a Hold), signaling growing confidence but also caution about near‑term execution and valuation. TD Cowen note

Mixed analyst stance—some firms raised targets but kept neutral/hold ratings (e.g., TD Cowen moved its target to $60 while retaining a Hold), signaling growing confidence but also caution about near‑term execution and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking and valuation worries—after an extraordinary rally (a record multi‑day winning streak), the stock pulled back as traders locked in gains and commentators warned of a potential “exhale” or bubble. That selling pressure is contributing to today’s weakness. Pullback coverage

Profit‑taking and valuation worries—after an extraordinary rally (a record multi‑day winning streak), the stock pulled back as traders locked in gains and commentators warned of a potential “exhale” or bubble. That selling pressure is contributing to today’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Valuation debate—analysts and outlets are re‑pricing Intel’s foundry potential aggressively, prompting questions about whether the current valuation already discounts the best case (some pieces highlight surprise valuation risks). That raises downside risk if execution or margins disappoint. Valuation scrutiny

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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