Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 59,052 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,618 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 59,052 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.13% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,838 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $438.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.72. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.36 and a 1 year high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total value of $3,297,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,254.29. This represents a 42.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total value of $204,032.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,362,768.36. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,069 shares of company stock worth $60,779,964. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $499.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Motorola Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $502.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Motorola Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Motorola Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Motorola Solutions currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here