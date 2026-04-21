Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Stake Raised by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 115.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $67,969,000 after acquiring an additional 73,176 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 92,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,677,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,121,000. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $749.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business's 50-day moving average is $765.02 and its 200-day moving average is $728.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,604.99. The trade was a 49.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total transaction of $77,853.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,169.59. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,774 shares of company stock worth $2,942,738 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $818.00 to $801.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $811.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

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