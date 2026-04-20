Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Stock Position Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $750.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $765.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $727.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,604.99. The trade was a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total value of $1,585,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,837.44. This trade represents a 32.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,774 shares of company stock worth $2,942,738. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $818.00 to $801.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $811.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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