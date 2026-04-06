Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $3.25 Million Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,255 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000. Stryker comprises about 1.9% of Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Stryker from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $392.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Stryker from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $427.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $331.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock's fifty day moving average is $357.10 and its 200 day moving average is $361.76. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $319.32 and a 52 week high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,457,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at $891,814,566.52. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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