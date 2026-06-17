Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $211.77 Million Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,080,708 shares of the cable giant's stock after purchasing an additional 1,088,299 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Comcast worth $211,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company's stock.

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Comcast Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The business's 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $36.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Comcast News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Positive Sentiment: Comcast’s Xfinity announced same-day WiFi equipment delivery for new internet customers in nearly 20 markets, with a rollout planned across the full footprint by early 2027. The move could improve customer convenience and support broadband growth. Internet Delivered to Your Doorstep Within Hours: Xfinity Launches Same-Day WiFi

Comcast’s Xfinity announced same-day WiFi equipment delivery for new internet customers in nearly 20 markets, with a rollout planned across the full footprint by early 2027. The move could improve customer convenience and support broadband growth. Positive Sentiment: A new film release distributed by Comcast’s Universal Pictures, “Disclosure Day,” opened above forecasts globally, which is a modestly supportive data point for its media segment. Spielberg’s ’Disclosure Day’ opens to $93.9M globally, beats forecasts

A new film release distributed by Comcast’s Universal Pictures, “Disclosure Day,” opened above forecasts globally, which is a modestly supportive data point for its media segment. Neutral Sentiment: Comcast was highlighted in a fresh article as a potential buyer of Roku, but this is speculative and does not indicate a formal deal or strategy change.

Comcast was highlighted in a fresh article as a potential buyer of Roku, but this is speculative and does not indicate a formal deal or strategy change. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt cut its price target on Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA to $24 from $30 and kept a Neutral rating, citing the stock’s weak year-to-date performance. Rosenblatt Lowers PT on Comcast (CMCSA) Stock

Rosenblatt cut its price target on to $24 from $30 and kept a Neutral rating, citing the stock’s weak year-to-date performance. Negative Sentiment: MoffettNathanson also trimmed its price target on Comcast to $52 from $53, even while maintaining a Buy rating, reinforcing that analysts remain cautious on near-term upside. Moffettnathanson adjusts price target on Comcast

MoffettNathanson also trimmed its price target on Comcast to $52 from $53, even while maintaining a Buy rating, reinforcing that analysts remain cautious on near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed a sharp increase in put buying on Comcast, suggesting traders are positioning for further downside or hedging against near-term weakness.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Comcast from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Comcast to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, New Street Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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