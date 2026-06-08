Free Trial
→ “The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 714,225 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. $AQN

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Algonquin Power & Utilities logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • RWC Asset Management cut its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, selling 714,225 shares and leaving it with 2.33 million shares valued at about $14.3 million.
  • Algonquin Power & Utilities reported quarterly EPS of $0.13, topping expectations, while revenue came in line at $713.69 million. Analysts still see modest growth, forecasting full-year EPS of 0.36.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.065 per share, implying a 4.3% annualized yield, though its payout ratio is high at 118.18%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN - Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331,095 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 714,225 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $14,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 65.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,205,756 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $62,738,000 after buying an additional 4,808,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 240,683 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,708 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 465.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,046 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 87,276 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

AQN stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $7.11. The company's fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $713.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities's payout ratio is 118.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp NYSE: AQN is a diversified generation, transmission and distribution utility company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. Established in 1988, the firm operates through two primary business segments: Regulated Utilities and Renewable Energy. Its Regulated Utilities segment comprises electric, natural gas and water distribution networks serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across North America, while its Renewable Energy portfolio includes hydroelectric, solar, wind and thermal generation facilities.

The company's renewable energy assets span multiple jurisdictions in Canada and the United States, reflecting its strategy to expand clean power capacity in regions with supportive regulatory frameworks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Algonquin Power & Utilities Right Now?

Before you consider Algonquin Power & Utilities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Algonquin Power & Utilities wasn't on the list.

While Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
By Ryan Hasson | June 4, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
By Ryan Hasson | June 2, 2026
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
By Leo Miller | June 1, 2026
3 Up-and-Coming Stocks That Could Be the Next NVIDIA
3 Up-and-Coming Stocks That Could Be the Next NVIDIA
By Chris Markoch | June 1, 2026
tc pixel
Tiny Nasdaq Firm Lands €13.9 Million Semiconductor Deal
Tiny Nasdaq Firm Lands €13.9 Million Semiconductor Deal
From Finplays (Ad)
Marvell Stock Soars on NVIDIA's Trillion-Dollar Nod
Marvell Stock Soars on NVIDIA's Trillion-Dollar Nod
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 2, 2026
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 4, 2026

Recent Videos

The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
3 Tech Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines