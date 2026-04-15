SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys 13,178 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 462.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 79.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $464.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,623 shares of company stock worth $45,165,908. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 9.2%

NASDAQ MU opened at $465.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.64 and a 1-year high of $471.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.18 and a 200-day moving average of $313.28. The company has a market cap of $525.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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