SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,426 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 3.6% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $21,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Consensus expects Q1 to confirm robust AI demand after a ~35% revenue jump; the market is focused on whether earnings will validate continued pricing power and margin strength. Read More.

Consensus expects Q1 to confirm robust AI demand after a ~35% revenue jump; the market is focused on whether earnings will validate continued pricing power and margin strength. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Record revenue and March sales surge (reported in social/market summaries) have reinforced views that TSMC is central to the AI infrastructure buildout and that capacity is largely sold out for advanced nodes. Read More.

Record revenue and March sales surge (reported in social/market summaries) have reinforced views that TSMC is central to the AI infrastructure buildout and that capacity is largely sold out for advanced nodes. Read More. Positive Sentiment: ASML raised its outlook as customers including TSMC struggle to meet demand — a signal that equipment/order trends remain strong and support TSMC's forward demand visibility. Read More.

ASML raised its outlook as customers including TSMC struggle to meet demand — a signal that equipment/order trends remain strong and support TSMC's forward demand visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CEO insider buy (small open-market purchase) provides a governance/ confidence signal to investors ahead of the print. Read More.

CEO insider buy (small open-market purchase) provides a governance/ confidence signal to investors ahead of the print. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Previews and analyst notes (Zacks, TipRanks, Investopedia) skew toward a beat, which raises the bar for the report and makes post-earnings moves likely to be larger. Read More.

Previews and analyst notes (Zacks, TipRanks, Investopedia) skew toward a beat, which raises the bar for the report and makes post-earnings moves likely to be larger. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: New ETFs and fund flows (including a TSM-linked GraniteShares YieldBOOST product) could amplify inflows or outflows around the print but are not a change to fundamentals. Read More.

New ETFs and fund flows (including a TSM-linked GraniteShares YieldBOOST product) could amplify inflows or outflows around the print but are not a change to fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rising costs from overseas fab expansion and elevated capex can pressure margins even as revenue grows — a principal earnings risk investors are watching. Read More.

Rising costs from overseas fab expansion and elevated capex can pressure margins even as revenue grows — a principal earnings risk investors are watching. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical/supply risks (Middle East tensions, “zero-availability” constraints) and very high expectations mean any guidance shortfall or conservative tone could trigger outsized downside volatility. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $391.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $379.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $145.84 and a 12 month high of $390.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock's 50 day moving average is $352.68 and its 200-day moving average is $320.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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