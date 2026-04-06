SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 28,800 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,374,000. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for 4.3% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 216.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $301.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $284.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO stock opened at $199.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $187.63 and a one year high of $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $206.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total value of $101,628.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $596,270.92. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 52,054 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.40, for a total value of $11,160,377.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 178,702 shares in the company, valued at $38,313,708.80. This trade represents a 22.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 65,293 shares of company stock valued at $13,994,803 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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