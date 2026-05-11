Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,923 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 89,461 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after buying an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,658,924 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,598,957,000 after buying an additional 312,485 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,589,413 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,126,925,000 after buying an additional 288,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citic Securities raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $75.64.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.1%

Intel stock opened at $124.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.31 and a beta of 2.18. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $130.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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