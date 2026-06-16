Senator Investment Group LP Invests $34.55 Million in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 925,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,549,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.17% of Amer Sports as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AS. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Amer Sports in the third quarter valued at $206,244,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Amer Sports in the second quarter valued at $108,562,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Amer Sports by 63.5% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,343,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,832 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Amer Sports by 221.5% in the third quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,499,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Amer Sports in the second quarter valued at $87,287,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company's stock.

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Amer Sports Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:AS opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 6.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AS shares. Evercore increased their target price on Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings raised Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 target price on Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.19.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,202.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $150,050.25. This trade represents a 96.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wen-Chang (Victor) Chen sold 13,075 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $465,731.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 149,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,624.02. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 860,705 shares of company stock valued at $30,156,939 over the last three months.

Amer Sports Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report).

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