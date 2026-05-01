ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Bought by Danske Bank A S

Danske Bank A S raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 506.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 837,701 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 699,633 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned approximately 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $128,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.6% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.6% in the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

More ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.26. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NOW shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,164 shares of company stock worth $2,497,021. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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