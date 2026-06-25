SG Americas Securities LLC Has $20.24 Million Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT - Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 636,640 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 186,903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.88% of NetScout Systems worth $20,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,936.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $203,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,423,450. This represents a 12.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Downing sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $322,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,285.09. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company's stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $203.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $198.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.650-2.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NetScout Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised NetScout Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded NetScout Systems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetScout Systems has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $35.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout's flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

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