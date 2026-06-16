Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $74.18 Million Position in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 5,847.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,986,102 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,952,706 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.36% of Amer Sports worth $74,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AS. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the first quarter worth $565,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 44.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,674 shares of the company's stock worth $31,372,000 after buying an additional 358,536 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 103.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,404 shares of the company's stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the second quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 276.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,364 shares of the company's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AS shares. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amer Sports has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.19.

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Amer Sports Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $42.76.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amer Sports

In related news, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,202.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,083 shares in the company, valued at $150,050.25. This represents a 96.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wen-Chang (Victor) Chen sold 13,075 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $465,731.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 149,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,624.02. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 860,705 shares of company stock worth $30,156,939 in the last 90 days.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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