Stance Capital LLC Sells 873 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Stance Capital LLC decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Free Report) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394 shares of the company's stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Stance Capital LLC's holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about AutoZone

Here are the key news stories impacting AutoZone this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted AutoZone’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $151.37 from $150.59, slightly above the current consensus, suggesting steady near-term earnings strength.

Zacks Research lifted AutoZone’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $151.37 from $150.59, slightly above the current consensus, suggesting steady near-term earnings strength. Positive Sentiment: The firm also raised FY2027 EPS to $174.73, Q4 2027 EPS to $61.70, and FY2028 EPS to $197.32, pointing to continued long-term earnings growth.

The firm also raised FY2027 EPS to $174.73, Q4 2027 EPS to $61.70, and FY2028 EPS to $197.32, pointing to continued long-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Several quarterly estimates were increased, including Q1 2027, Q4 2026, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and Q3 2028, reinforcing the view that analysts see AutoZone delivering stronger-than-expected results over time.

Several quarterly estimates were increased, including Q1 2027, Q4 2026, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and Q3 2028, reinforcing the view that analysts see AutoZone delivering stronger-than-expected results over time. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the optimistic estimate revisions, the stock remains well below its 52-week high, so investor sentiment may still be tempered by valuation and broader market positioning.

Despite the optimistic estimate revisions, the stock remains well below its 52-week high, so investor sentiment may still be tempered by valuation and broader market positioning. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also trimmed one estimate — Q2 2027 EPS was lowered to $32.61 from $32.78 — which is a small offset to the otherwise positive revisions.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AutoZone from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $3,750.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial set a $3,700.00 price objective on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $3,600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $4,040.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,064.22 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,928.11 and a 12-month high of $4,388.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,333.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3,481.20.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $38.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $36.22 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 80.35%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $35.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.51 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 165 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,987.00 per share, for a total transaction of $492,855.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,641,153. This trade represents a 15.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 50 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,478.72, for a total value of $173,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,826,568.64. This represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc NYSE: AZO is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

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