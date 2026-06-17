Styrax Capital LP Invests $29.48 Million in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Styrax Capital LP purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 337,908 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock, valued at approximately $29,482,000. Akamai Technologies comprises 2.3% of Styrax Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Styrax Capital LP owned approximately 0.23% of Akamai Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 467.7% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,144 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 42.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 251,322 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $19,040,000 after buying an additional 74,791 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 499,097 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $37,812,000 after buying an additional 71,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 461,461 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $40,262,000 after buying an additional 216,222 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $132.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $165.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $311,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,099.70. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Further Reading

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