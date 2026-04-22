TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $16,985,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total value of $1,585,066.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,837.44. The trade was a 32.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total value of $77,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,860,169.59. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,774 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,738 in the last 90 days. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $818.00 to $801.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $811.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $747.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $764.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $729.56. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is 9.05%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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