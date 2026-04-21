TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 10,565 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,039 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 10,565 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 93.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 155.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 81.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts: Sign Up

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $329.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.49. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $329.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.94. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $264.10 and a fifty-two week high of $345.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $4,991,938.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,572,096.72. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,877 shares of company stock valued at $14,885,226. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chubb from $283.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 target price on Chubb in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $346.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chubb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chubb wasn't on the list.

While Chubb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here