Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,571,913 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 256,333 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Intel worth $94,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intel Stock Down 1.5%

INTC stock opened at $65.27 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.02 billion, a PE ratio of -815.77, a P/E/G ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.35. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citic Securities raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.90 to $60.30 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on shares of Intel from $41.10 to $45.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $54.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Trending Headlines about Intel

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Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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