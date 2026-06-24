Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $14.70 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,756 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.4% of Telos Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 3,194 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $957.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $997.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $969.87. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $844.06 and a 1 year high of $1,096.50. The company has a market capitalization of $424.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.The firm had revenue of $70.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $917.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,175.00 to $1,315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,205.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,061.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Key Headlines Impacting Costco Wholesale

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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