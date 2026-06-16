Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,578,541 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 817,128 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.47% of Amer Sports worth $96,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Amer Sports by 484.8% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amer Sports by 241.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amer Sports by 174.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Amer Sports by 5,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $48.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amer Sports

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $3,867,202.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,083 shares in the company, valued at $150,050.25. This trade represents a 96.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jie (James) Zheng sold 500,000 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $17,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,262,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,451,291.70. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 860,705 shares of company stock valued at $30,156,939.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

NYSE:AS opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.05.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Amer Sports's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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