The Campbell's Company $CPB Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB - Free Report) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,984 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,822 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP's holdings in Campbell's were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell's in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell's in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell's by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell's in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell's in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CPB. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Campbell's in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Campbell's from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Campbell's in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Campbell's from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Campbell's in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell's presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $21.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Campbell's

Campbell's Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.02. The Campbell's Company has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Campbell's had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 6.12%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Campbell's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Campbell's Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell's Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Campbell's's payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

About Campbell's

Campbell's NASDAQ: CPB is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell's has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company's brand portfolio includes Campbell's Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

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