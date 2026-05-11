The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Stake Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,156 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 6,446 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 2,095 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Income Insurance Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,679 shares of company stock worth $40,272,963. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.0%

GS stock opened at $936.72 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $565.78 and a 12 month high of $984.70. The firm has a market cap of $276.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $870.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $871.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Autonomous Res cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $942.24.

Read Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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