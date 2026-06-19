The Oncology Institute, Inc. $TOI Shares Bought by Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its holdings in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI - Free Report) by 1,104.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459,809 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,255,559 shares during the quarter. Oncology Institute accounts for 4.8% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Oncology Institute worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Oncology Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oncology Institute alerts: Sign Up

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Shares of TOI stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $519.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Oncology Institute from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Oncology Institute from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Oncology Institute from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oncology Institute currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oncology Institute

Insider Activity at Oncology Institute

In related news, Director Mohit Kaushal sold 38,433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $134,515.50. Following the sale, the director owned 172,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,040.50. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yale Podnos sold 23,451 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $126,166.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 259,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,396,255.26. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 225,500 shares of company stock valued at $787,045 and have sold 119,170 shares valued at $461,183. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oncology Institute Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services. The company also provides managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants services, and other care delivery models associated with non-community-based academic and tertiary care settings; and conducts clinical trials for a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oncology Institute, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oncology Institute wasn't on the list.

While Oncology Institute currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here