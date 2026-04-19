Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 62,573 Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON - Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,839 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 62,573 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 2,784.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,442 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,604 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Zacks Research raised Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

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Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $24.68.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $539.08 million during the quarter. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 7.69%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent NYSE: CON is a Canada-based financial services holding company that specializes in serving Canadian credit unions and their members. Through its operating subsidiaries, the group provides wholesale funding, lending solutions and investment management services tailored to the unique needs of cooperative financial institutions. Concentra’s broad suite of offerings includes trust and custody services, mortgage investment products and equipment financing, all designed to support credit-union growth and stability.

In addition to wholesale funding and lending, Concentra Group Holdings Parent distributes life and general insurance products through affiliated insurance brokers and credit-union channels.

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