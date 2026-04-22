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UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Has $89.91 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Micron Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • UG Investment Advisers cut its Micron stake by 43.7% in Q4, retaining 315,023 shares worth $89.91 million; Micron now represents about 20.7% of UG’s holdings and is its second‑largest position.
  • Micron is riding strong AI-driven demand—its HBM capacity is reported sold out through 2026—and the stock carries a consensus "Buy" rating with an average price target of $464.61.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.15 (annualized $0.60, ~0.1% yield), while insiders have recently sold 115,623 shares in the past 90 days, which may warrant monitoring.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 244,217 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 20.7% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. UG Investment Advisers Ltd.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $89,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,023,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $505,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,773 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,064.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $218,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,433 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $426,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,086 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $449.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.44 and a 52 week high of $471.34. The firm's fifty day moving average is $409.23 and its 200 day moving average is $323.00. The company has a market cap of $506.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $464.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,165,908. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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