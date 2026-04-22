Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,926 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 10,011 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of Chubb worth $106,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Chubb by 15.9% in the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,843,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,111 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 75.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,546 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $785,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,963 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $220,217,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 55.4% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,946,622 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $557,493,000 after acquiring an additional 693,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,428,278,000 after acquiring an additional 513,852 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CB. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $322.00 to $321.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $347.05.

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Key Headlines Impacting Chubb

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robust operating beat — Chubb posted core operating income/per‑share core results of $6.82 and consolidated revenue/net premiums well above year‑ago levels (consolidated net premiums written up ~10.7%), with a P&C combined ratio of 84.0%, signaling strong underwriting and premium momentum. Chubb Reports First Quarter...

Robust operating beat — Chubb posted core operating income/per‑share core results of $6.82 and consolidated revenue/net premiums well above year‑ago levels (consolidated net premiums written up ~10.7%), with a P&C combined ratio of 84.0%, signaling strong underwriting and premium momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness and momentum pieces — several outlets highlight Chubb as a momentum/value name and a candidate for further upside based on underwriting strength and investment income. Here's Why Chubb Is a Strong Momentum Stock

Analyst bullishness and momentum pieces — several outlets highlight Chubb as a momentum/value name and a candidate for further upside based on underwriting strength and investment income. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst action — JPMorgan raised its price target to $340 (from $330) but kept a "neutral" rating, signaling modest upside but not a full upgrade; this tempers enthusiasm from bullish write‑ups. Benzinga note on JPMorgan

Mixed analyst action — JPMorgan raised its price target to $340 (from $330) but kept a "neutral" rating, signaling modest upside but not a full upgrade; this tempers enthusiasm from bullish write‑ups. Positive Sentiment: Independent bullish price targets — at least one outlet projects meaningful upside (24/7 Wall St. model to ~$363), reinforcing longer‑term upside narratives despite near‑term noise. Chubb's Best Year Ever...

Independent bullish price targets — at least one outlet projects meaningful upside (24/7 Wall St. model to ~$363), reinforcing longer‑term upside narratives despite near‑term noise. Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS weakness and realized losses — reporters note that GAAP EPS (reported net income per share ~$5.88) was hurt by realized investment losses, which some investors focused on and drove a sell‑off despite the stronger core operating numbers. Chubb stock sinks as Q1 GAAP EPS misses

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. This trade represents a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at $169,572,096.72. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,877 shares of company stock worth $14,885,226. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $329.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $264.10 and a 52-week high of $345.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company's 50 day moving average price is $329.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.24. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 26.36 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.08%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report).

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