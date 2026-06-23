Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 8,054 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Free Report) by 42,389.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,073 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.'s holdings in AutoZone were worth $27,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in AutoZone by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,966 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 1,199.3% during the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company's stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $1,808,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 14,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 165 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,987.00 per share, with a total value of $492,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,641,153. This trade represents a 15.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,478.72, for a total transaction of $173,936.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,837 shares in the company, valued at $16,826,568.64. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,020.00 to $3,605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $3,600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,000.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $4,040.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,955.11 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $3,321.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,475.02. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,928.11 and a 1 year high of $4,388.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.35.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $38.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $36.22 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.86 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a net margin of 12.40%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $35.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc NYSE: AZO is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

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