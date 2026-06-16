Verition Fund Management LLC Has $17.55 Million Stock Position in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,922 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,282 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.08% of Amer Sports worth $17,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $206,244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,783 shares of the company's stock worth $23,796,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $2,519,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,015,491 shares of the company's stock worth $112,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,499,062 shares of the company's stock worth $121,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,861 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Amer Sports

In other news, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,202.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $150,050.25. This trade represents a 96.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 215,275 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $7,657,331.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 215,275 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,331.75. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 860,705 shares of company stock valued at $30,156,939.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AS. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price objective on Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AS

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of AS stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 6.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Amer Sports Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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