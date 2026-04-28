Vest Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,613 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $60,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 88.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,121,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 85,907 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $79,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,591,998,000 after purchasing an additional 134,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 66.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,801 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $412,263,000 after purchasing an additional 178,622 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,212.16, for a total transaction of $484,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,644,712.96. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 21,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $25,443,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $96,448,539.48. The trade was a 20.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock worth $158,138,447 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.7%

MPWR stock opened at $1,587.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,206.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,074.80. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.38 and a 12-month high of $1,661.79. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 124.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.07%.The firm had revenue of $751.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,260.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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