Vivid Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Vivid Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,532 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 1.2% of Vivid Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vivid Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.1%

LRCX opened at $259.49 on Tuesday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $275.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.47. The company has a market cap of $324.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $284.49.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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