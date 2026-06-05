WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 11,191 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,994 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $336.41 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $271.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.18. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $84.34 and a twelve month high of $346.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $420.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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