Western Financial Corp CA Buys 2,604 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Western Financial Corp CA's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Western Financial Corp CA's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 10th. HSBC set a $310.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $201.68 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.04 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $54,756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,318,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $605,701,198.44. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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